Atlanta, Gwinnett County to open warming centers ahead of cold weather

Five warming centers will open in Gwinnett County while two will be available in Atlanta.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — In anticipation of the cold weather, Gwinnett County and Atlanta are opening warming stations to residents.

The shelters will be open from 6 p.m. to to 7 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office. Three of the five stations will be accessible via bus, according to the Gwinnett County website. The county’s website said meals will be provided to residents who arrive at the shelter.

Buford: Buford Senior Center at 2755 Sawnee Ave. Residents can take bus route 101 I-985, stop 19.

Buford Senior Center at 2755 Sawnee Ave. Residents can take bus route 101 I-985, stop 19. Duluth: Shorty Howell Park Activity Building at 2750 Pleasant Hill Road. : Residents can take bus route 10B, stop 542 and 108.

Shorty Howell Park Activity Building at 2750 Pleasant Hill Road. : Residents can take bus route 10B, stop 542 and 108. Norcross: Best Friend Park Gym at 6224 Jimmy Carter Blvd.

Best Friend Park Gym at 6224 Jimmy Carter Blvd. Snellville: Centerville Senior Center at 3025 Bethany Church Road

Centerville Senior Center at 3025 Bethany Church Road Lawrenceville: Lawrenceville Senior Center at 225 Benson St. Residents can take bus route 40, stop 836 and 337.

The City of Atlanta is also opening warming shelters for residents. The shelter will be open Monday, Jan. 23 at 8 p.m. until Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 6 a.m.

Transportation to the shelters will be available at Gateway Center, according to the city's website. The center is at 275 Pryor St. SW, Atlanta, GA 30303.

Two shelters will be open: