The cold air is here and will stick around for the next few days. As temperatures drop Monday night, warming centers are opening up around the metro.

Here's a look at some of the locations.

ATLANTA

In Atlanta, city officials said the Old Adamsville Recreation Center will be open until Wednesday, Jan. 22. The center is located at 3404 Delmar Lane NW.

If you need a ride to get there, transportation will be provided from the Gateway Center, which is located at 275 Pryor Street SW.

COBB COUNTY

There's also a cold-weather shelter in Cobb County for women and children. It's located at 55 Elizabeth Church Road in Building 200. You can start checking in at 8 p.m. This center is off of Highway 41 next to the Highway 5 overpass.

There will be light snacks and drinks available along with breakfast the next morning.

Officials said this location is open any night when the temperatures are 35 degrees or lower.

DOUGLASVILLE

Douglasville First United Methodist Church is partnering with the Douglas County Emergency Management.

It's located at 6167 Prestley Mill Road, Douglasville.

There will be a trailer with cots, blankets, and hygiene kits. The church also plans to provide coffee and water.

