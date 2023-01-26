x
Warming shelters at Central Park, Old Adamsville Rec Center to open in Atlanta

The shelters will open at 8 p.m. and close the next morning at 6 a.m., according to the city of Atlanta.
ATLANTA — Emergency warming shelters in Atlanta plan to open Thursday in anticipation of the cold weather, according to a news release from the city. 

There will be two shelters open, one at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center and one at Central Park. The shelters will open Thursday at 8 p.m. and remain open until Friday at 6 a.m., according to the release. 

Both locations plan to provide transportation from the Gateway Center at 275 Pryor St. Riders can ride back to the center once the shelter closes. The city assures "additional buses will be scheduled, as needed."

Here is the contact information and the full address for each location: 

Old Adamsville Recreation Center

Central Park  

