Warming shelter opens for women and children in Atlanta

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta opened a third warming center n Christmas Eve to provide shelter for women and children during the current period of frigid weather.

Thomasville Recreation Center, located at 1835 Henry Thomas Dr. SE, is open from 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 24, 2022, until 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, for those in need.

The warming center is exclusively for women and children, but there are two others: The Old Adamsville Recreation Center and Central Park, which are currently only available to men and will also remain open until Tuesday morning.

Transportation to and from the warming centers will be provided from the Gateway Center at 275 Pryor St. SW. Additional buses will be scheduled as needed.

The timing of the warming centers may be subject to change based on updated forecasts and needs according to the city's release. To get information about warming centers, please visit the city's website at www.atlantaga.gov.