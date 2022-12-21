Warming shelters to open across Metro Atlanta, North Ga.

11Alive has put together a list of warming centers that will be open this holiday weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — In a response to Gov. Kemp's state of emergency declaration, several warming centers are opening their doors in anticipation of the freezing conditions.

11Alive has put together a list of warming centers that will be open this holiday weekend.

Metro Atlanta

DeKalb County

Fire Station 3 at 100 N. Clarendon Ave., Avondale Estates, GA 30002

Fire Station 4 at 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294

Fire Station 6 at 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, GA 30316

North DeKalb Senior Center at 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee, GA 3034

The shelters will be open from Dec. 20 to Dec. 222 starting at 8 p.m. To find updated shelter times and dates, click the link here.

A Home For Everyone in Dekalb will also provide information about upcoming shelters.

Fulton County

The City of Fairburn listed nearby shelters in Union City and East Point

Etris-Darnell Senior Community Center (The Gathering Place) at 5285 Lakeside Drive Union City, GA 3291

East Point Fire Station #3 at 3800 N Commerce Dr. Atlanta, GA 30349

East Point Fire Station #4 at 2222 Ben Hill Rd. Atlanta, GA 30344

East Point Fire Station #2 at 3171 Norman Berry Dr. East Point, GA 30344

The shelters will be open "during the week/weekends frigid temperatures," according to a Facebook post from the City of Fairburn.

Cobb County

MUST Ministries' Hope House at 1297 Bells Ferry Road in Marietta, Ga. The shelter will be open until Dec. 26 starting at 8 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the Cobb County Government.

Red Top Mountain will be open Thursday, Dec. 22 and close Friday, Dec. 23. The site will reopen Saturday, Dec. 24 and remain open until Monday, Dec. 26. Red Top Mountain is at 50 Lodge Rd. SE, Acworth, GA 30102.

North Georgia

Butts County

Indian Springs will have a warming shelter at Idlewilde Event Center Thursday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Dec. 23. Indian Springs is at 678 Lake Clark Rd., Flovilla, GA 30216.

Douglas County

Sweetwater Creek will be open from Thursday, Dec. 22 until Monday, Dec. 26. Sweetwater Creek is at 1750 Mt Vernon Rd., Lithia Springs, GA 30122.

Paulding County

Pickett's Mill Battlefield will be open from Thursday, Dec. 22 until Monday, Dec. 26. Pickett's Field Battlefield is at 4432 Mt Tabor Church Rd., Dallas, GA 30157.

Morgan County

Hard Labor Creek will be open Thursday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Dec. 23. Hard Labor Creek is at 5 Hard Labor Creek Rd., Rutledge, GA 30663.

Barrow County

Fort Yargo will be open from Thursday, Dec. 22 until Monday, Dec. 26. Fort Yargo is at 210 S Broad St., Winder, GA 30680.

Cherokee County

Warming station in Woodstock (Friday through Monday)

A warming station will be open starting Friday, Dec. 23 from noon until Monday, Dec. 26 at 9 a.m. The shelter is at 103 Towne Lake Parkway, Woodstock, GA 30188, according to a Facebook post from the Woodstock Police Department.

Dawson County

A temporary weather shelter will be open at Rock Creek Park Gym. The gym is at 445 Martin Road in Dawsonville, GA. The shelter will be open starting Thursday, Dec. 22 and close Sunday, Dec. 25, according to a Facebook post from the Dawson County Fire and Emergency Services.

Gordon County