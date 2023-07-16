13WMAZ has been following, Hailey Holder Allen, aka H2, and her family since 2019.

Example video title will go here for this video

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — *Editors note: The video in this story is from previous coverage of Hailey Holder's battle with cancer.

Hailey Holder Allen, affectionately known at H2, has been fighting a rare cancer since she was a year old. And now, according to a post from her mom on Facebook, H2 passed away peacefully on Friday.

13WMAZ has been following H2 and her family since 2019.

At just a year old, Hailey Holder got diagnosed with Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma -- an extremely rare cancer than targets large muscle groups.

In February 2021, Hailey Holder had finally reached the maintenance treatment stage and was named a Children's Miracle Network Ambassador for the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital for her perseverance.

At three years old, Hailey Holder's mom posted in the H2 Strong Facebook Page that doctors found a new tumor in her leg that would require aggressive treatment.

Hailey Holder had to go through intensive treatment, long hospital stays, and much more.

On Saturday, Hailey Allen announced H2 had passed away surrounded by family.

She posted the statement below on Facebook about her daughter’s passing:

"It is with a shattered heart that I tell you all that our best girl, Hailey Holder Allen, passed away peacefully yesterday around 5:40pm. Blake Allen and I were there with her when she left us. We are grateful that her suffering is finished but we are broken. We miss our girl. We miss her laugh, her spice, her “I love yous”, we miss everything already. As we woke up in an empty silent house this morning, I just can’t believe she is really gone. Please pray for us as the days, weeks, months and years continue. We will never be ok but we will try our best to keep finding the joy each day as she would want us too. We love you so much Scooby and we can’t wait to see you again. We are forever changed because you chose us to be your parents. We are forever the four muskateers."

The family has helped so many people throughout Central Georgia in honor of their daughter like leading fundraisers and creating a support group for parents.

The Central Georgia community has also supported them as Hailey Holder underwent treatments and care.

Hailey Holder's celebration of life will be on Sunday at Southside Baptist Church at 4 p.m.