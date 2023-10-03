A woman told 13WMAZ that officers tried to get her to help with their investigation by forcing her to sell drugs. DA Kendall would not confirm or deny her story.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Six members of the Warner Robins Police Narcotics Investigations Unit are on paid leave while the district attorney and GBI investigate possible misconduct.

That's according to the department and to Houston County District Attorney William Kendall.

Neither would discuss details.

But the case reportedly involves a complaint by a person involved in an investigation.

A woman who spoke to 13WMAZ said she was recently with her boyfriend when he was stopped and arrested with drugs in the car.

She says Warner Robins officers tried to get her to help with their investigation by forcing her to sell the drugs.

13WMAZ is not naming the woman out of concerns about her safety.

Kendall would not confirm or deny her story.

He says he hopes to know within a couple of weeks whether he'll take the case to a grand jury.

If not, he says, he'll pass it back to the Warner Robins Police Department.

They can conduct their own internal investigation on whether the officers broke department rules.

Kendall says the officers are on leave out of caution and currently face no charges.

The statements from Kendall and Warner Robins police:

"On the night of April 11, 2023, District Attorney William Kendall was apprised of allegations involving members of the Warner Robins Police Department Narcotics Investigations Unit (NIU). The following morning, the DA’s Office initiated an investigation into the allegations and notified Chief Roy Whitehead. As with any other case, due to this being a pending investigation, no further details will be released from the DA’s Office. This investigation is being conducted by the DA’s Office with assistance from the GBI.

COMMENTS FROM DA KENDALL: “After receiving the allegations I took immediate action to initiate an investigation and to notify the police Chief. Chief Whitehead has placed the NIU on administrative leave out of caution, currently, no charges have been brought. If after a thorough investigation, we find that law enforcement or any other party involved violated the law of this State, the case will be presented to the Grand Jury of Houston County. If no violations of law are found, the investigation will be turned over to the Warner Robins Police Chief for an internal review of any policy violations. I take allegations of wrongdoing by law enforcement very seriously. Although I support our local law enforcement, I am duty-bound and obligated to investigate any alleged wrongdoing by law enforcement, and I intend to do my job.”

Statement City of Warner Robins Police Department Statement on Houston County District Attorney’s Office Investigation

"The City of Warner Robins Police Department’s Narcotics Investigation Unit (NIU) has been placed on administrative leave following the notice that the Houston County District Attorney will be looking into an allegation of misconduct made through their office.

“As soon as we were made aware of the investigation, we moved swiftly to place the NIU on administrative leave,” said Police Chief Roy Whitehead. “We take these matters very seriously, and we will ensure that the appropriate actions will be taken as a result should the district attorney find any wrongdoing.”

All six team members of the NIU have been placed on administrative leave with pay until the district attorney’s work has been completed. The officers will not be authorized to take any enforcement actions during this time, and the D.A. will have full access in order to carry out their investigation.