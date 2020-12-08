The Canopy at Warner Robins hopes this will help residents create new connections during the pandemic

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — During the coronavirus pandemic, many people have missed being with family and friends. That is especially true for those at senior living facilities like The Canopy at Warner Robins.

Director of Sales and Marketing Rebecca Chambers says she saw other care facilities around the country looking for pen pals for their residents and thought it would be the perfect way to help her own residents make new connections.

"One man was so excited, he jumped right out of his bed," she said.

Residents took pictures holding signs asking for a pen pal and shared some of their interests from sports to gardening and travel.

The Canopy posted the photos and Facebook, and within 24 hours, the post had been shared more than 800 times and they had already heard from people as far as Germany and The Philippines wanting to write letters.

"I just hope that it helps them to know that they are not alone," said Paisley Durant. "You don't have to know someone personally to be their friend. You can always connect with people out in the world and you might be very surprised to see who actually has something in common with you."

Anyone wanting to write a letter to one of their residents can mail it to:

120 Latham Drive

Warner Robins, Georgia 31088