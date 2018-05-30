After the constant rain that has plagued the state of Georgia, officials said rivers and lakes are currently in hazardous conditions and dangerous for people to swim in.

The Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area Facebook page posted a warning telling lake and river-goers to use extreme caution following the recent rains, as flow rates and bacteria levels are at an unsafe level.

The post stated that Lake Lanier is over the full pool elevation of 1,071 feet, and most rivers in the Chattahoochee River Watershed are swollen.

The rain has also forced engines to generate continuously at the Buford Dam, and will do so for the next two weeks.

But even though it is the perfect time to hit the water, boating and swimming are not advised.

Just on Tuesday, two teenagers had to be rescued from a waterfall at High Falls State Park in the Macon area, after several days of heavy rains increased the flow of water.

