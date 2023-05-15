Warrant reveals new details about what led up to 1-year-old's death at Sandy Springs pond

Investigators claim 1-year-old Nirvana Oliver was drowned by her mother Asia Calabrese-Lewis, according to the warrant from Fulton County's Magistrate Court.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A warrant revealed new details about what led up to a 1-year-old girl's death after she was pulled from a Sandy Springs retention pond last Thursday.

According to the document from Fulton County's Magistrate Court, investigators claim that 1-year-old Nirvana Oliver was drowned by her mother Asia Calabrese-Lewis.

Calabrese-Lewis waived her first court appearance Monday morning after she was charged with Nirvana's death. 11Alive obtained a copy of her arrest warrant Monday afternoon, which provided more insight into what happened.

The warrant states on May 11 at 6 p.m., Sandy Springs Police officers encountered Calabrese-Lewis "completely nude and dancing explicitly on cars" in a parking deck at 2 Concourse Parkway. According to the warrant, officers provided clothing for Calabrese-Lewis and placed her in the back of a patrol car.

The warrant explains that Nirvana's father then came up to ask officers about where his daughter was. He told the officers Calabrese-Lewis had been walking in the area with their 1-year-old, the warrant states.

Officers went back and asked Calabrese-Lewis about where Nirvana was. Calabrese-Lewis told officers "She’s in a pool somewhere . . . She’s dead," according to the warrant.

Officers then found Nirvana at the retention pool, where she was unresponsive. The warrant states EMS tried to resuscitate Nirvana but she was pronounced dead when she arrived at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite.

The warrant also details that at 5:17 p.m., security cameras showed Nirvana's father walking with the 1-year-old– followed by Calabrese-Lewis. An argument took place between Nirvana's father and Calabrese-Lewis on the sidewalk and Calabrese-Lewis was seen walking off holding Nirvana. She crossed the street and went out of view from the security cameras, according to the warrant.

After Nirvana's body was recovered from the water, investigators said in the warrant they found more video from security cameras showing Calabrese-Lewis walking down an embankment to the retention pool with Nirvana. About six minutes later, Calabrese-Lewis was spotted on video without Nirvana.

The day before Nirvana's death, the warrant states Calabrese-Lewis had another incident where she encountered Sandy Springs Police. The police department said they had conducted a welfare check last Wednesday.

According to the warrant, Wednesday at 1 p.m., a 911 caller reported that a woman was wandering without shoes on with an unclothed child at 5901 Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, which is the address of an office building in Sandy Springs. When officers arrived, the warrant states they spoke with a security guard who said the woman "appeared coherent." Officers said they identified the woman as Calabrese-Lewis. She was with her daughter Nirvana, according to the warrant.

The warrant states Calabrese-Lewis told officers she had been on a "spiritual journey" and that a bystander had provided clothes for Nirvana. Calabrese-Lewis refused medical assistance and officers then walked Calabrese-Lewis and Nirvana back to their home. An officer submitted a referral to the Division of Family & Children’s Services, according to the warrant.

In a statement sent to 11Alive on Friday, DFCS said:

The Georgia Department of Human Services’ Division of Family & Children Services (DFCS) is aware of the tragic death of one-year-old Nirvana Oliver, and we are working closely with law enforcement to assist them in their investigation. DFCS’ first involvement with Asia Calabrese-Lewis was on evening of May 10, when we received a report alleging suspected abuse/neglect of Nirvana. We opened a case and attempted a home visit on May 11. This loss is devastating, and our deepest condolences go out to Nirvana’s loved ones.