There's love in the air up north in Cleveland, Ohio.

Baker Mayfield took a page out of Beyonce's book of advice and "put a ring on it."

The Former Lake Travis and Oklahoma Sooner quarterback first hinted at the engagement on his Instagram story.

One of Mayfield's Instagram stories showed his girlfriend, Emily Wilkinson, wearing a diamond ring with the caption, "Love of my life. Forever."

"You did good," Wilkinson said in the video before she and Mayfield start laughing.

"Did you say, 'Yes'?," Mayfield asked.

"I think I did, right?," Wilkinson responded.

Hi there, football writer and wedding expert here. According to my #analysis, either Baker Mayfield found the best fake ring at Claire’s or he’s engaged.



Baker: Did you say yes?

Emily, girlfriend /fiancée(?): Laughing, I think I did



(Via Instagram story) pic.twitter.com/4RMIKQnqqO — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) June 30, 2018

Hours later, Mayfield posted a slew of photos on his Instagram Saturday afternoon, capturing the moment he got down on one knee and asked his girlfriend to marry him.

"Can’t wait to do life with the most perfect girl. Emily Wilkinson, I love you," Mayfield wrote on the Instagram post.

A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) on Jun 30, 2018 at 2:32pm PDT

The engagement comes after Mayfield was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

