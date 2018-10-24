SNELLVILLE, Ga. – One of the most emotional moments of Gwinnett County Police Officer Toney’s funeral is also one of the most time-honored traditions in law enforcement – the Rendering of Honors, including the Presentation of Colors and Presentation of the Flag.

After a series of posthumous awards and prayer, Honor Guard officers presiding over the funeral of Officer Toney proudly folded the American Flag draped over his casket.

Gwinnett County Police Chief Butch Ayers handed the folded flag to Toney’s family and gave them a proud salute.

Following the presentation of the flag, Taps was played in his honor.

Officer Toney was killed responding to a suspicious vehicle parked near a middle school in Snellville on Oct. 20, 2018.

