WATCH: Hank Williams Jr. brings out Miranda Lambert, Kid Rock for surprise performance at Billy Bob's

FORT WORTH, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Feb. 2020.

Country music legend Hank Williams Jr. brought all his rowdy friends out for a surprise performance at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth.

On Saturday, Williams had audience members on their feet when he was joined by East Texas native Miranda Lambert and Kid Rock on stage.

The trio sang Williams' 1979 hit, "Family Tradition" and had the world's largest honky-tonk rockin' the night away.

Casey Gibbs captured video of the performance that can be seen below:

Billy Bob's is celebrating their 40th anniversary with a plethora of gigs throughout the year.

Lambert is set to headline five shows with all but one currently being sold out:

April 22

April 23

April 24

May 1

May 2 (tickets ranging from $50-$200 still available as of 1:30 p.m. on April 5)

Other acts in the venue's event calendar include:

Dwight Yoakam (Aril 15, 16, 17)

Thomas Rhett (May 6, 7, 8)

Gary Allen (May 21, 22)

Aaron Watson (May 29)

Travis Tritt (June 4)

Joe Nichols (June 5)

Jimmie Allen (June 10)

Shenandoah & Collin Raye (June 25)

Ted Nugent (July 30)