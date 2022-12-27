Water distribution events in Fulton County | Where to go

In response to the lack of water, the cities of College Park and Fairburn are hosting water distribution events.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Damaged water pipes from the recent freeze have caused water pressure to plummet in several Fulton County cities, leaving some residents without water.

In response, cities are hosting water distribution events.

Fairburn residents can pick up water at the annex building at 40 Washington St. Residents will need to bring their ID and “verification of a valid city address,” according to a Facebook post from the City of Fairburn.

One case of water will be allowed per household. Water will be distributed from Tuesday, Dec. 27 until supplies last.

College Park residents can pick up drinking and non-drinking water at Fire Station #1 Tuesday, Dec. 27 until 6 p.m. The station is at 3737 College St.

One case of water will be allowed per car. Residents must bring a form of residential ID, according to a Twitter post from the Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency.

City officials also said they are partnering with the City of East Point to “resolve the issue,” according to the post.