Man faces felony murder, assault charges after water gun fight that led to real gunfire at area park

Investigators said a "group of youths" were playing a game with water guns and water balloons, when the fight turned into actual gunfire on Friday, May 7.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said a 20-year-old Jonesboro man turned himself in Monday, 10 days after police issued a warrant in connection to a water gun fight that turned deadly at Kenwood Park.

The sheriff's office said 18-year-old Daquan Rueben Gillett from Riverdale died after he "collapsed on the scene" and was taken to the hospital. Another person was also injured but had non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office. Gillett's family said he was just weeks away from his high school graduation.

The wanted man was booked into the Fayette County Jail after he turned himself in without incident 10 days later. He is being charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

Clayton County Schools Police, Clayton County Sheriff's Office, Clayton County Police Department, and the U.S. Marshall's Southeastern Fugitive Task Force have assisted with the investigation.