Water main break that affected dozens of businesses in downtown Atlanta is repaired

ATLANTA — UPDATE: Crews have repaired the break.
A water main break in downtown Atlanta has affected as many as 50 businesses this morning, according to city water authorities.
Atlanta Watershed tweeted that crews were working to repair a 12-inch main, which affects the dozens of businesses and three hydrants.
Water service was currently interrupted, the water authority said, and "updates will be provided as information is available." It's unclear how long it may take to repair the break.