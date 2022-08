Fulton County said an expected completion time was 3 p.m.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Around 200 customers are without water near Peachtree Corners on Saturday morning due to a water main break,

Fulton County said in a tweet that repairs weren't expected to be complete until around 3 p.m. this afternoon.

According to the county, the break is affecting people around Nesbit Ferry Road between Rivermont Parkway and Holcomb Bridge, an area just outside the Peachtree Corners city limits.