Water main break reported in unincorporated Decatur

DECATUR, Ga. — Crews are working to repair a major water main break in unincorporated Decatur this Saturday morning, according to the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management (DWM).

The break, reported at Celia Way, affects a 36-inch-diameter water main and could cause disruptions to water service for residents in the surrounding area.

According to a statement released by DWM, crews were immediately dispatched to the scene and have been working to repair the break as quickly as possible. The cause of the break is currently under investigation.

In the meantime, residents in the affected area should conserve water and expect disruptions to their service. The department said bottled water would be provided to those affected. Report any discolored water or low water pressure to the DWM at 770-270-6243.

