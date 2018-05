HIRAM, Ga. -- Hiram Police have shut down Alexander Street after a water main break Saturday morning.

According to a tweet, Alexander Street at GA-92 will be closed and the basketball courts will also be closed until further notice.

#Traffic: City of Hiram Public Works is on scene of a water main break on Alexander Street at GA92. Alexander St will be closed between GA92 and the basketball courts until further notice. #HiramPD pic.twitter.com/VWESBdc1K5 — Hiram Police Dept (@HiramPD) May 26, 2018

Commuters should avoid the area and estimated time for when repairs will be complete was not given immediately.

