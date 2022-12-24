Major flooding impacting popular metro Atlanta destinations, residences after pipes burst

Burst pipes are now one of the major consequences being felt by many places.

ATLANTA — Parts of metro Atlanta's infrastructure are coming apart as the blast of arctic weather continues across the state, with residents and businesses alike are feeling the harsh impacts of the sub-freezing temperatures just one day before Christmas.

Burst water pipes are now one of the major consequences being felt by places such as Delta Sky Lounge, Putt Shack, Lenox Square, Marietta Diner and residences across the metro.

A shopper at Lenox Square captured pools of water sitting on the first floor of the mall after pipes burst causing flooding, which subsequently caused the entire wing of the floor to be closed.

Another viewer captured water spewing from the ceiling as she turned the corner of one of the hallways inside the popular shopping destination, just a day before Christmas.

A traveler at the Atlanta airport sent 11Alive the following video on Instagram of the Delta Sky Lounge -- with water pouring down from the ceiling onto computers at one of the lobbies.

In addition to popular places such as the ones listed above, residents experienced severe flooding from burst water pipes at The Atlantic Brookwood apartment complex located at 2035Peachtree Road NE in Atlanta.

Another resident experienced devastating flooding in Cobb County at the Galleria Manor Senior Apartments in Smyrna.

11Alive spoke with Phyllis Thompson, who lives at that complex. She said that she first heard the alarms and then describes what she saw out of her bedroom window.

"I just saw torrential water coming down," she said. "And then I heard the bathroom puttering water, but within the course of 10 minutes, the bathroom is flooded, the kitchen is -- everything is flooded. So, I don't know what to do now.

City of Smyrna Fire Department said the broken pipe was isolated to the sprinkler system. Fire officials said the apartment maintenance crew are working to fix the issue.

Take a look at Thompson's flooding issues below:

Residents in Douglas County have also experienced flooding, as a county official released a statement saying that drivers should avoid the intersection of Highway 5 and Douglas Boulevard due to residential flooding that has iced over roadways.

In the statement, officials said that drivers are experiencing "gridlock traffic" because of it.

Flooding in DeKalb County has prompted the county to issue a statement saying that residents should not call 911 for flooding inside their homes, but rather call property management or a private plumber.