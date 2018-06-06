ATLANTA -- The Department of Watershed Management will begin repairs to a large water main after a leak was discovered in May.

On May 27, crews discovered the leak at the Department of Watershed Management's complex at 651 14th Street, N.W.

It is believed that the leak was due to a failed joint on a 36-inch pipe near the Hemphill Steam Pumping Station.

"Out of an abundance of caution, DWM is notifying all critical facilities and businesses to be prepared to initiate a continuity of operation plan in the event of a loss of water service over the course of the repairs."

The department is attempting to repair the main with as little disruption to water service as possible however there could be a possibility.

“While every attempt is being made to complete the repair without impacting water service to our customers, there is the possibility of a service disruption to the Hemphill Plant service area due to the proximity of the leak to other critical DWM assets,” said Commissioner Kishia L. Powell. “Currently, the risk of an interruption of service is minimal. DWM staff are monitoring the 36-inch main as well as the water pressure at the Hemphill pumping station on a 24-hour basis. It is not anticipated that water service will be interrupted. We simply want our customers to be prepared.”

To avoid any service interruption, a specialty contractor has been requested to help isolate the leak. Repairs could take several days and will be done during the lowest water demand period, according to the Department of Watershed Management.

Area businesses, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department and critical facilities in the City of Atlanta DWM service area such as hospitals and medical facilities are advised to have alternative means of water supply on standby.



Hemphill Leak Repair Update as of 6/5/2018 at 3 p.m.



Progress updates regarding the repair are available at the link below. DWM also encourages customers to sign up with Notify ATL, and track the hashtag #HemphillLeakWatch to receive updates.https://t.co/pboJ7NLAnk pic.twitter.com/8juDHppLMB — Atlanta Watershed (@ATLWatershed) June 5, 2018

