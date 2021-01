The blaze happened along the 2800 Waters Road early Sunday morning.

ATLANTA — An elderly woman was killed in a fire early Sunday morning at a southwest Atlanta home, authorities said.

Firefighters were called to a home off Waters Road at around 5 a.m.

Other people home at the time were able to make it out without injuries, firefighters told 11Alive.

They said the fire appears to be "accidental," but said they are still investigating.

A neighbor tells 11Alive that the victim was a double amputee.