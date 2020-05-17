Watkinsville man killed in single-vehicle wreck in Oconee County

According to the GSP, a pickup crashed into a tree early Sunday morning.

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — A 20-year-old man from Watkinsville was killed in a wreck in Oconee County early Sunday morning, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

According to Lt. Stephanie Stallings from the GSP, the wreck happened at some point between midnight at 6:20 a.m., when a trooper was dispatched to an area on Flat Rock Road.

Stallings said the initial investigation indicated that a 1999 Ford pickup was eastbound on Flat Rock Road when the driver, later identified as Augustus Stephen Smith of Watkinsville, lost control of the truck and left the roadway.

The truck rolled over into a tree at the side of the road, Stallings said.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene, she said. He was believed to be the only person in the truck at the time of the wreck.