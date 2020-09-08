District Attorney George Barnhill recommended no charges for the men who killed Ahmaud Arbery before recusing himself earlier this year.

WAYCROSS, Ga. — A spokesperson with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it could take months to fully investigate the officer-involved shooting in Waycross Saturday involving minors.

No officers were hurt and no one was hit by any bullets.

"It's much more objective," First Coast News Crime Expert Mark Baughman said regarding the GBI investigating the incident.

"You have someone who probably doesn't know the officers that were involved in the shooting," he said.

Baughman said GBI agents turn things over to the district attorney when they're done with their investigation.

"They report their findings to a prosecutor typically before they report it back to the agency involved in the shooting," Baughman said.

This next step, however, is what worries the president of the Waycross NAACP, Larry Lockey. The DA in Waycross is George Barnhill. Barnhill was the second DA to recuse himself from the Ahmaud Arbery shooting death case due to a conflict of interest.

In his recusal letter, Barnhill justified the Arbery shooting as the suspects acting in self-defense. Several have since called for Barnhill's removal.