Johnny B. Lockey, Jr. is a proud Waycross resident who was assessing the aftermath of Idalia.

WAYCROSS, Ga. — Hurricane Idalia wreaked havoc on Ware County, Georgia Wednesday. One man said he was grateful it wasn't worse.

As thousands are without power in Waycross, Johnny B. Lockey, Jr. decided to check on the elderly during the storm. This included a visit to his parents' house where he found the metal roof of the carport strewn across the driveway. He said he can handle that kind of damage.

“That’s all I can say is that I’m just thankful," Lockey said, "and Waycross, I love you, and I ain’t going nowhere.”

Lockey is a proud longtime resident. He's lived 70 years in Waycross and has experienced dozens of hurricanes. He checks on his parents' old home on Vernon Willis Drive whenever a powerful storm blows through.

“I thought I was going along with it when that wind came up under my van, but I thank the almighty God because it could’ve been worse," he said. "It could’ve took the whole house.”

Hurricane Idalia weakened to Category 1 strength when it battered South Georgia. The storm made landfall at Florida's Big Bend as a Category 3.

Still, damage around southeast Georgia was evident.

Idalia's winds carried a trampoline hundreds of feet across a road and into another yard, according to neighbors. A tree split another home just outside of the city of Waycross.

Ware County's Director of Emergency Management Jonathan Daniel said it is rare for the area to be impacted by a hurricane. He's also sending crews to Valdosta, a town hit hard by the storm.

“Public Works will be out doing what they do cleaning up the debris opening up ditches and opening up roadways so people can travel," Daniel said. "Hopefully we get our power back soon.”

Lockey works at a funeral home where he found a tree blocking the road near the building. He reported it to the city, but as of Thursday morning, the tree was still blocking the road.