'We are here to serve, not just protect' | DeKalb officer describes how community inspires him to police

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb officer Jonathan Crego is not afraid to talk about how hard it is to be a police officer.

The violence and tough situations they see every day but also, the kindness.

It was the kindness of one family he met that inspired him to keep doing his job.

Crego always wants to help his community.

"We are out here not only to protect, but to serve, that can mean a lot of things. It can mean just talking to people," he said.

It was through talking to people that Officer Crego developed one of the most important relationships of his life.

"I came across a family of 3 children and a mother who was pregnant. They were underneath a tree, one child only had one sandal," he said.

He’s was smiling in the picture taken with this little girl three years ago, but he said inside, the job was tearing him up.

"I had responded to a really rough call involving children. I was about to quit because I wasn't there mentally. But meeting with this family really helped me, because it set the tone, that I'm still here. I need to help people," he said.

He built a friendship with the family, got them a hotel room and helped coordinate assistance.

He talked to them weekly until his first child was born.

Then life got busier, and they lost touch over the years, but their interaction inspired him to join the community policing unit to work with nonprofits.

"The things we take for granted daily, having food, water, a place to sleep," Founder of One Powerhouse Demi Oche said.

One Powerhouse is a nonprofit who helps families and provides them with resources to thrive in the community.

Oche assigned Officer Crego to help furnish a home for a family and when he saw the mom… "I'm like, Oh my gosh. I can't believe this. It was her," he said.

It was the mother he had helped three years ago.

"She recognized him, and once he realized who it was, the look on his face, because this family was very impactful to him," he said.

Officer Crego is back in touch with the family now, and said he’s reminded - this is where he's meant to be.

"For people living on the streets to run up and hug you. And to cry when they see you again. It's just awesome," he said.