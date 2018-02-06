OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. -- Rescue crews will start searching for two teenagers who are presumed missing in Oconee County.

The sheriff's office posted a video Saturday morning of the dam near the site where crews will have to search for the 18-year-old boys. Friday, authorities said the teens were thought to be "under the water" at The Falls of Oconee near Barber Creek. The incident began around 3:45 p.m.

The new video shows that the water has dropped some overnight.

"We hope for a miracle but we understand the reality," the Facebook post says. "Please respect the two families."

One of the young men apparently fell from the dam below the old Puritan rope mill and the second young man attempted to rescue him. Authorities said multiple witnesses tried to help but the attempts were unsuccessful.

Crews are expected to begin searching Saturday morning.

Barber Creek is the boundary line between Clarke and Oconee Counties. The "beachside" is located in Oconee County. The area near the dam and surrounding beach attract many young people during the summer months even though it is a fenced off area, officials said.

The area is just south of Athens, Georgia and the recent rain has caused local waterways to swell across the state.

No names have been released.

