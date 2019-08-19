ATLANTA — For people that live near Lakewood Football Stadium in southeast Atlanta, they’re used to the noises from the game, the bands, the crowds.

"I mean, it’s a pretty normal occurrence, especially during this time of year," explained Enrico Brunson, who lives right near the stadium. "Friday night lights, Saturday. Just football."

Saturday night was no different, when Mays High School and Carver High School played each other in a preseason football game.

Brunson said nothing seemed out of the ordinary, "until that moment," he said.

That moment, when people like TJ Hardaway, heard gun shots.

"We heard a little commotion, and I look out the window, and I see some kids coming down from between the houses like they are running from something," he described. "Then people start walking from the stadium’s direction and they’re screaming back and forth, but you don’t see anything. And then, out of nowhere, maybe 10 or 12 gun shots.

"We just dropped to the floor," he said.

Brunson said he was spending quality time with his family when he heard the gun shots.

"At that point, we decided to move our kids upstairs and lock down our house, because I was looking at the amount of people kind of running away from the scene, so it was obvious that something had happened," he recalled.

All of this happening on Claire Drive about a block away from the parking lot. Investigators said it started as an argument after the game, then escalated to gun shots. A 12-year-old boy was shot, along with 16-year-old boy; both are expected to be OK.

Brunson said this is the first major problem he’s seen on game day … and would like to keep it that way, adding that he'd like to see more precautions be taken to ensure that.

"I would definitely like to see more police patrolling the area, only because I think that the presence does a lot for the community, and to deter crime or violence that may occur," he said.

Hardaway echoed that.

"There’s definitely some caution that we are definitely going to take in terms of safety," he said.

Investigators said it is unclear if the two people involved in the incident were students at either high school. 11Alive did reach out to Atlanta Public Schools earlier, but a spokeperson told us that the district is referring all questions to police, since the shooting did not occur on APS property.

