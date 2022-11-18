Weapons, fights in Gwinnett County schools are way up as board debates discipline policy

At Thursday night’s meeting, two of the five board members blasted the new discipline policy.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Parents, and now some school board members in Gwinnett County, expressed anger and frustration at Thursday night’s school board meeting because of the new numbers showing increases in violent incidents in the schools.

11Alive first reported those numbers last week.

Parents told school board members that what they’re doing to stop the violence is not working. And at least two board members agree.

This school year so far, compared statistically similar with the first three months of last school year, according to Gwinnett County Schools:

Fights in the schools are up 35 percent. There were 473 fights, from August through October in 2021, and there were 638 fights during the same period in 2022.

And the number of weapons found in the schools has nearly doubled, up 88 percent. There were 17 guns and knives found, from August through October in 2021, and there were 32 guns and knives found during the same period in 2022.

Tish Bachert told school board members at Thursday night’s meeting that she took her high school daughter out of school two weeks ago, after her daughter was violently attacked in the school, and the attacker was simply ordered to stay away from her daughter.

Bachert, with her daughter standing next to her, asked the school board members, "In what world is it okay to physically assault someone and have no tribunal, no expulsion, no going to another school? Who can guarantee me her safety when her attacker walks the same halls?"

Parents and teachers who spoke at the meeting blamed the increase in violence, in part, on the school board’s new disciplinary policy aimed at keeping violators in school, and restoring them. The critics said the policy is not working.

Three of the five board members said they still support the policy, but admit it hasn’t been implemented well, so far.

Two board members, Steven Knudsen and Dr Mary Kay Murphy, blasted the policy.

"I am ready to rescind my support of the discipline code,” Murphy said, and parents and teachers at the meeting cheered and applauded.

There was no vote Thursday night to reconsider the disciplinary policy.