CLARKESVILLE, Ga. -- A hiker was injured Saturday afternoon at Panther Creek Falls in Habersham County and had to wait for several hours to be rescued.

Rescue crews had difficulty in reaching the man because of the weather.

Officials said aviation crews from the state Department of Natural Resources and Georgia State Patrol were called in, but they are unable to fly.

Eventually, the man was rescued and taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.

© 2018 WXIA