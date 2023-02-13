Person found dead in Wells Fargo Parking lot, South Fulton police say

Investigators believe the person was shot, but did not say if the death was suspicious.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The South Fulton Police Department is investigating after a person was found dead in a Wells Fargo parking lot Friday morning.

Just before 10 a.m., police found the person dead in the bank’s parking lot, which is off Old Bill Cook Road. Investigators believe the person was shot, but did not say if the death was suspicious.

The shooting is still under investigation, according to a news release from the the department.

If you have any information about the case, call Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS or submit an online tip here.

Tipsters can receive up to $2,000 if the information provided leads to an arrest, the release said.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.