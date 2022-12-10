Atlanta Medical Center implements plan for ER closure Friday

ATLANTA — Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center is prepping for the final steps to close its ER on Friday.
In a statement, Wellstar Health System said it's implementing a comprehensive plan including sending formal announcements and alternative options for care via mail to residents within a 5-mile radius. It's also sharing flyers with community partners such as shelters and food banks.
"We are also working closely with the Georgia Department of Community Health and area healthcare facilities to ensure a safe and orderly transition of care," Wellstar AMC said.
Wellstar AMC previously announced the ER will close at 7 a.m. Friday. Caregivers will remain on-site to provide care to inpatients. There will be a transport vehicle on site to assess, and if needed, transport patients requiring emergency care after that time, the health system said.
"We have been gradually reducing our inpatient volume as part of our transition plan to minimize the number of patients who will require transport after the hospital closes on November 1," Wellstar AMC said. "We currently have fewer than 50 inpatients and are working to safely consolidate areas and units as these patients are discharged."