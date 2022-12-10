Atlanta Medical Center implements plan for ER closure Friday

AMC previously said its preparing to close its ER doors on Friday, Oct. 14 and then the entire hospital on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

ATLANTA — Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center is prepping for the final steps to close its ER on Friday.

In a statement, Wellstar Health System said it's implementing a comprehensive plan including sending formal announcements and alternative options for care via mail to residents within a 5-mile radius. It's also sharing flyers with community partners such as shelters and food banks.

"We are also working closely with the Georgia Department of Community Health and area healthcare facilities to ensure a safe and orderly transition of care," Wellstar AMC said.

Wellstar AMC previously announced the ER will close at 7 a.m. Friday. Caregivers will remain on-site to provide care to inpatients. There will be a transport vehicle on site to assess, and if needed, transport patients requiring emergency care after that time, the health system said.