Doctors at Atlanta Medical Center concerned over release from non-compete contracts

Senator Raphael Warnock sent a letter to the CEO of Wellstar and asked doctors practicing at AMC to be released from their non-competes.

ATLANTA — The lights are out, and the doors are closed on at the emergency room at the Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center. The hospital officially shut down its emergency department at 7 a.m. Friday.

A full closure of the hospital is set for Nov. 1, and a big concern for physicians who work there are their non-compete contracts, which could limit them working outside the Wellstar system.

Wellstar told 11Alive in an email they're working with AMC doctors one-on-one to find a solution that's right for each physician's contract. The company said those contracts don't apply to nurses.

A once bustling hospital is now getting closer to closing its doors forever.

Lonnie Walker has lived in Atlanta all his life and is worried AMC's closure could cost some people their lives. He said it's simply a sad scenario.

“It’s going to hurt a lot of people," Walker said. "A lot of people may not be able to make it down to other hospitals way out. A lot of people are poor, and a lot of people don’t have a car.”

Warnock also sent 11Alive a statement addressing his concerns:

“It would be wrong to allow any non-compete clauses in Atlanta Medical Center's employee contracts to take qualified physicians out of the Atlanta area as the hospital is closing its doors, while simultaneously preventing those hospitals from hiring Atlanta Medical Center physicians.”

One of the AMC employees is Kelly Gatson, who works in cardiology.

“The doctors who I do know, who I knew quite well, they’re still taking their patients with them," Gatson said.

Gatson hopes the non-competes won't be an issue for those doctors.

“People are going to do what they want to do. They’re going to go where they want to go," Gatson said.

Wellstar also said in an e-mail they're partnering with peer health systems to give doctors information on how to get privileges at those facilities.