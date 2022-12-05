Four-car fire at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital has multiple roads, entrances blocked

It happened Thursday morning in Marietta.

MARIETTA, Ga. — A four-car fire broke out Thursday morning at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta. Police reported that the Marietta Fire Department "has command and has controlled the fire."

The fire occurred in the blue tower parking deck at the front of the hospital complex around 10:15 a.m.

Marietta Fire said "several security guards were treated by Kennestone Hospital staff for smoke inhalation."

The fire was under control by around 10:35 a.m., the fire department said.

Officials said the main hospital entrance roads - Kennestone Hospital Boulevard directly in front of the entrance and Tower Road running parallel to the front of the complex - will be closed for as much as 1-2 hours as an investigation is conducted.

Tower Road specifically will be closed from Church Street to North Avenue.

That would close off car access to the main entrance of the hospital as well as the main Labor and Delivery Wing drop-off point.

Those should still be accessible via back entrances on Campbell Hill Street, which can be reached from Whitcher Street off Church Street. Church Street is one way, though, so coming from the other direction along Cherokee Street you'd need to go to where you can take the U-turn onto Church, past the Emergency Department entrances.