Suspect accused in Wendy's arson arrested

The fire happened a day after Rayshard Brooks was killed in a police shooting in the parking lot.

ATLANTA — A woman accused in the Wendy's arson investigation on University Avenue in Atlanta has been arrested.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Natalie White was taken in to custody Tuesday afternoon.

"White is being booked into the Fulton County Jail right now," a tweet from the sheriff's office said.

Warrants were issued for the 29-year-old about a week after a fired destroyed the restaurant. The fire happened a day after Rayshard Brooks was killed in a police shooting in the parking lot.

Protests were happening in the area nearby when the fire broke out. In a news conference last week, Atlanta Fire said it was hard for its crews to respond because they were met by demonstrators. 

Natalie White

The news of the arrest also comes on the same day of Brooks' funeral. The celebration of life ceremony was held at Ebenezer Baptist Church. Family and friends gathered for the private funeral where the Rev. Raphael Warnock delivered the eulogy.   

