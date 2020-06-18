Small fire reported Thursday at Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed

The Atlanta Fire Department responded to what they called a trash fire.

ATLANTA — There was a small fire at the site of the Wendy’s that burned during a protest of the death of Rayshard Brooks.

The Atlanta Fire Department said on Thursday there was a small trash fire. Demonstrators have been gathering at the site since the shooting.

The Wendy’s restaurant located on University Ave. SW was destroyed in a fire on Saturday, June 13. That's where Brooks was killed by an Atlanta police officer the day before.

The Saturday night fire at Wendy’s is being investigated as an arson. The Atlanta Fire Department and the Atlanta Police Department are asking for help identifying several persons of interest.

Two awards of $10,000 are being offered for information about the two persons of interest.

That Wendy’s is one of the few restaurants in that Southeast Atlanta neighborhood. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms noted that it’s one of the few places for miles to get a salad.

MORE HEADLINES