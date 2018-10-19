LAGRANGE, Ga. -- For the first time, all four LaGrange firefighters nearly killed fighting a fire on Labor Day are speaking about what happened.

Their recovery has been slow, but steady.

“I’m doing very well," said Firefighter Jordan Avera.

On September 3, Avera, Lt. Josh Williams, Firefighter, Pete Trujillo, Lt. Jonathan Williamson, along with other firefighters were called to Revis Street just before 3 a.m.

Fire officials said the house “flashed over” and erupted in flames. Firefighters who responded were forced to escape quickly, but not without the four of them being severely burned.

Lt. Jonathan Williamson, Firefighter Jordan Avera, Firefighter Pete Trujillo, Lt. Josha Williams

Those seconds, they thought would be their last.

"Things that go through your head when you think you might die is ... you can’t explain it," said Trujillo. "Family, friends, so I don’t want to have to think about it again, to be honest.”

That terrifying moment is still fresh in their memories.

“The room flashed. Knocked us down to our hands," said Lt. Williamson. "“And everything kind of went pitch black, really quickly.”

They could not find a way out.

"There was a wall of fire basically in the front door," he said.

Suddenly, they were able to find windows and jumped through them, saving each other after saving the family inside of the home.

Lt. Williams spent the longest recovering in hospitals -- 40 days. He was recently released.

Community fundraisers have been helping support them and their families during their recovery.

"The love and support that has poured out from everybody, it’s just been unreal and it’s been a blessing," Trujillo said.

“It was scary and we’re lucky to be alive, but in the moment, we were just doing what we were trained to do," Lt. Williamson said.

Even after this experience, they have a goal to get back on the engine, back to full duty, responding to emergencies again.

