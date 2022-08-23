Wife says Midtown shooting victim was selfless, loving | 'He lived his life for me'

Alicia Freeman, the wife of 41-year-old Wesley Freeman, spoke to 11Alive's Joe Ripley on Tuesday and described the last day of trying to process her husband's death.

ATLANTA — The wife of one of the victims in Monday's shooting in Midtown Atlanta that left two people dead and one other injured described him as kind-hearted, selfless and someone who "everybody loved."

Alicia Freeman, the wife of 41-year-old Wesley Freeman, spoke to 11Alive's Joe Ripley on Tuesday and described the last day of trying to process her husband's death.

"He loved me so much. I'm thankful that I could experience that kind of love, because I don't think anybody receives the kind of love he gave to me," she said. "He lived his life for me, and I don't know how I'm going to live my life without him."

Alicia Freeman said her husband of eight years had constantly been a rock for her, from the time they met on a blind date shortly after the death of her father to her battle with breast cancer four years ago.

"He really is the most kind person and he would do anything for anyone else, anything. He loved with all of his heart and all of his being," she said.

The wife said that she first heard about the shooting when she got a call Monday from Grady Hospital telling her that her husband had been brought to the ER there.

"I just went and sat at the hospital for a long time, and they did let me sit with him. I couldn't touch him because his body was essentially a crime scene," she said. "I just kept praying that it wouldn't be real."

Alicia Freeman said she believes Wesley - who was the lone person shot at a building just down the road from the apartment building where two other victims were shot - was targeted by the suspect, whom she described as a woman who worked under Wesley at the accounting and consulting firm BDO.

That suspect was identified Monday by police as Raissa Kengne. Police have not yet confirmed many details about her possible motive, though they did say they believe the victims were targeted.

Documents show two of the victims were among dozens named in a job discrimination lawsuit filed by the person named as the suspected shooter. It’s one of two lawsuits she's a part of, filed against the building management of the 1280 West condominium. In a federal civil suit, she claimed to be a whistleblower and the company and the managers involved violated her civil rights and financial regulations.

Alicia described how she realized when she got the call from Grady that "immediately when I heard he was shot I knew who did it."

"I knew all the stuff that was going on," she said. "At first I was like, wait how? Did he get mugged in the parking lot or something? And I said, 'no, oh God no, no. It couldn't be her, it couldn't be her' - and it was her."