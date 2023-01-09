Man arrested after allegedly shooting, killing woman at Snellville car dealership: Authorities

Courtney Owens, 34, was shot and killed last December at her job on Anniston Road and Centerville Highway.

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A 23-year-old man is in custody, accused in the shooting death of a Snellville car dealership employee.

It's been a month since 34-year-old Courtney Owens was shot and killed at Royal Court Motors in south Gwinnett County on Dec. 9. Police said Wesley Vickers is the one who pulled the trigger.

Authorities were originally called to the business at Annistown Road and Centerville Highway at 2:30 p.m. Evidence suggests Ownes was shot inside the dealership office where she worked, police said. No one else was hurt in the shooting.

Police said they are still not sure if Owens was targeted. Gwinnett County detectives do believe Vickers may have had ties to Owens or the business. Officials said they are still investigating the motive behind the shooting.

Related Articles Woman shot and killed at Snellville car dealership was employee, police say

Authorities said witnesses described a man wearing a mask carrying a gun leaving the car dealership after the shooting happened.

Police said Vickers is being charged with aggravated assault, felony murder and malice murder.

The 23-year-old is currently at the Gwinnett Detention Center.