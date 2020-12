20 people were displaced as four units were affected in a fire in the Westhaven neighborhood early Monday.

ATLANTA — A woman escaped an apartment fire early Monday morning in west Atlanta and was able to alert her neighbors before it spread to their apartments.

The fire occurred at a complex on MLK Jr. Dr. in Atlanta's Westhaven neighborhood.

At least four units were affected, displacing 20 units. But everyone was able to get out safely after the woman escaped from her top-floor apartment where the fire originated.