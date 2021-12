Rome Police are still investigating what happened but said the school is all clear after bomb dogs swept the school.

ROME, Ga. — Students and staff are safe after being evacuated at West Central Elementary School in Rome Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities responded to the school around 1 p.m. after they received a 911 call about a report of a bomb threat.

Rome Police are still investigating what happened but said the school is all clear after bomb dogs swept the school.