3 rescued after fire at West End neighborhood home, officials say

Fire crews responded to the fire at a house at the 700-block of Bernice St. SW Monday night.

ATLANTA — Fire crews worked to extinguish a fire at a home in Atlanta's West End neighborhood Monday night.

Shortly before 8 p.m., Atlanta Fire Rescue said crews responded to a house fire at the 700-block of Bernice Street SW after a neighbor notified the department that there was a fire next door and someone may have been inside.

Three people were safely rescued from the house fire, according to Atlanta Fire Rescue. All three victims were alert, conscious and breathing at the time of rescue, officials said.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.