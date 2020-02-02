ATLANTA — A man who was shot in the neck on Bolton Road late Friday night while fueling his car may have confronted the people responsible over other crimes.

Police said that they were called to the Chevron gas station at 2020 Bolton Road around 10:30 p.m. that night to reports of a person shot. They arrived to find a man who appeared to have been shot in the neck.

Further investigation uncovered that the victim was putting gas in his car when another vehicle pulled up near him.

"It appears the victim may have confronted the occupants of the vehicle, possibly about their involvement in nearby vehicle break-ins," police said.

During their conversation, police said someone in the other vehicle opened fire before the suspect vehicle sped away.

Police are still working to confirm the circumstances that may surround the incident and identify everyone involved. The department hasn't identified the man who was shot but said he was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. His exact condition isn't known but police said he is stable.

