Atlanta Police investigate body of man in hospital gown found on west side

This is a developing story

ATLANTA — Homicide detectives have been called to the scene to gather more clues following the discovery of a young man's body in west Atlanta.

The body was found on Saturday afternoon in the 400 block of Lanier Street NW according to Atlanta Police spokesperson and officer Steve Avery.

Details are still extremely limited as to the man's cause of death or whether though police believe, at least for now, that there don't appear to be signs of foul play.

Avery said that a medical examiner will ultimately determine the man's cause of death. The victim was described only as an adult male who appears to be in his 20s who was wearing a hospital gown. The body appears to have been there for an extended period of time, authorities said.

The investigation is underway in a residential area just blocks north of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW and east of W. Lake Avenue NW.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.