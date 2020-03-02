ATLANTA — A woman is being treated for a gunshot wound after an alleged argument devolved into violence Sunday evening.

Police said that they were called to the 700 block of Fairburn Road around 7:30 p.m. to reports of a person shot. They found the victim with a wound to the torso.

Police said that a preliminary investigation suggests the victim may have been involved in an argument with someone before the shooting. However, investigators are still working to determine more specific circumstances surrounding the incident.

The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and while her exact condition wasn't released, she was listed as stable.

The address provided comes back to an apartment complex just outside of I-285 and north of Cascade Road.

Police haven't said if they're currently searching for any specific suspects or if any witnesses have been able to help them find answers in this case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

MORE HEADLINES

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Mother of model whose body was found without organs still seeks answers

He had 76 bullet wounds from police guns. The DA is asking why