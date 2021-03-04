Shooting at Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and Troy Street leaves one dead in Atlanta

Homicide detectives have been called to the scene.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police say one person has died following a shooting along a busy corridor on Friday.

Officer TaSheena Brown said that officers were dispatched to the corner of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and Troy Street around 7 p.m. to reports a person had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim who was not alert, conscious, or breathing, Brown said. She said the victim was taken to an area hospital but didn't survive.

Many details of the shooting are still under investigation including what led up to the shooting. Police have not yet publicly identified the victim pending the notification of his family. It's also not clear if he was an adult or a juvenile.