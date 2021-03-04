With another anchor story gone, small businesses worry about Greenbriar Mall's future

Since 1965 Macy's, which originally opened as Rich’s department store, has been at Greenbriar Mall.

ATLANTA — With the announcement of Macy’s closing its Greenbriar Mall location, there are concerns about the future of the shopping center.

It's leaving some business owners who have stores there wondering how this will impact their business and surrounding communities.

Moona Naima Mohammed opened her store, Perfect Dress Atlanta, at Greenbriar two years ago. She said that she's now concerned about the future of the mall and shares that concern with other business owners.

"I was hurt. I couldn't sleep the first night finding out about it," she said. "Because it was all about what's my community going to do when we lose our biggest department store that's left in the mall."

Dr. Skip Mason, an Atlanta historian and community leader, said he hopes this isn't an indication of the mall's future.

"What is concerning for us is, the mall has to keep up with the changing climate and scope, of what's going on in the city. And the demographics of the people that live within the community,” Mason said.

Community leaders have been holding virtual meetings called “Saving Greenbriar,” with all concerns heard from the surrounding community.