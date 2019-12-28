ATLANTA — Atlanta Police confirm they were dispatched to an Atlanta mall on reports that someone opened fire outside on Friday.

Police said that they were called to the parking lot of 2841 Greenbriar Parkway, the Greenbriar Mall, around 8 p.m.

Police said officers have since cleared the scene and that no one was injured. Police also didn't find any indication of property damage.

The shooting comes roughly a week after a shooting at another Atlanta mall, Lenox Square, that happened in a parking deck and left one Macy's employee injured.

And one week before that, a victim was shot in the food court of Cumberland Mall - a metro Atlanta mall just outside the city in Cobb County.

MORE HEADLINES

Police release new video of suspects in Lenox Square mall shooting

911 calls from Cumberland Mall shooting paint picture of panic, confusion