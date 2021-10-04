Police, fire respond to vacant home collapse on Atlanta's westside

Authorities say there are no reports that anyone was inside at the time of the collapse.

ATLANTA — Police and fire crews are on the scene of a house collapse on Atlanta's westside.

Officer TaSheena Brown confirmed that they were responding to the 800 block of Fox Street NW which is located just outside Atlanta's Bankhead community. Brown said Atlanta Fire was the lead agency responding to the scene.

11Alive arrived to find a home that had completely collapsed. Crews on the scene said that no one lived at the house and that the collapse was likely the result of rot.

They told 11Alive that, while there were reports that squatters may have been at the home at some point, there was no evidence, thus far, to suggest anyone was inside when the structure came down.