Atlanta firefighters were battling a house fire in the 800 block of Neal Street off of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard, NW early Saturday morning.

The fire started shortly after 7 a.m., according to Atlanta fire dispatchers.

The house had smoke and flames coming from the roof when firefighters arrived, about five minutes after the call arrived, according to Atlanta Fire Capt. Kendale Mitchell.

Mitchell said up to five people were living in the house, which was configured in an apartment-type arrangement.

He said the people who were inside the house all were able to escape unharmed and that all persons who lived in the home were accounted for.

Mitchell said the cause was undetermined at this point and that it was under investigation Saturday morning.

